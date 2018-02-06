Stellar Earnings Growth Keeps Nvidia (NVDA) a Strong Buy at recent price of $213.7

Currently, Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a Strong Buy using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NVDA has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months. The Strong Buy recommendation for Nvidia Corp is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated conclusions that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scores that are above average.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $141.4 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

NVDA has attained well above-average scores in 5, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. NVDA's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Nvidia places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view NVDA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of NVDA's shares based on the recent $213.7 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.