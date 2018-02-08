Stock of Charles Schwab (SCHW) Upgraded to Hold From a Sell at recent price of $52.03

Charles Schwab Corp's (NYSE:SCHW) current Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to is based in part on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half. While the company derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. SCHW is rated as a Hold by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. SCHW has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

SCHW is one of 41 companies within the Investment Banks/Brokers GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 988 company GICS Finance sector. SCHW has a market value of $71.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SCHW puts it 21 among the 41 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Charles Schwab has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. SCHW's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Charles Schwab a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SCHW's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SCHW's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $52.03 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SCHW currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.