Stocks started the holiday-shortened week on a down note, with disappointing results from Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) pulling down the major averages with a wave of afternoon selling.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.6%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.1% and the Russell 2000 lost 0.9%. Treasury bonds weakened, pushing up the 10-year yield to 2.89%. Crude oil inched higher. Gold fell. And the U.S. dollar strengthened.

Breadth was weaker than the closing numbers suggested, with decliners outpacing advancers by a 2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE; 10 of 11 sectors finished in the red, with consumer staples leading the way down with a 2.3% loss.

WMT shares fell more than 10% after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results and lowered its forward guidance as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) continues to lay waste to the retail sector. On the upside, DineEquity Inc (NYSE: DIN ) gained 17.5% after reporting better comps at Applebee’s.

The decline broke the market’s six-session winning streak and sets up another retest of the panic lows seen earlier this month as bond yields continue to creep higher on a combination of higher inflation and higher economic growth expectations.

Conclusion

The CBOE Volatility Index is rebounding at a relatively high level here — violating the pattern of the VIX compressing rapidly and relentlessly after a period of market panic. The mold has been broken with the blowup of volatility short exchange-traded funds like the Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ: XIV ), which had around $3 billion in assets.

That’s a lot of money that is no longer compressing volatility via derivatives, which was like the tail waging the market dog around.

The antecedents of the market freakout a few weeks ago are all still in place: Bond market weakness, higher rates and fear over an acceleration in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike pace.

