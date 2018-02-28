Strong Buy for AbbVie (ABBV) This Week

AbbVie (ABBV) remains a Strong Buy this week based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and analysis. AbbVie Inc's (NYSE:ABBV) Strong Buy recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ABBV has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector ABBV is a component of the 38 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. ABBV has a market value of $188.8 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ABBV puts it 4 among the 38 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 82 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ABBV has realized well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ABBV's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. ABBV's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. AbbVie's fundamental scores give ABBV a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ABBV's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $118.26 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ABBV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.