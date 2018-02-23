Strong Buy for Adobe Systems (ADBE) This Week

Adobe Systems (ADBE) a Strong Buy at $202.61 based on the most current SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Being in of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness, Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Strong Buy recommendation is all the more notable. Factors in this recommendation include a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 10 months.

With a $99.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Packaged Software, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 82 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 16 among the 321 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector, and number 103 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 26 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ADBE has earned well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below the industry average, while the rankings for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. ADBE's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Adobe Systems places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ADBE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $202.61 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ADBE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.