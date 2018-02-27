The Strong Buy for Caterpillar (CAT) this week is based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The investment rationale for Caterpillar Inc's (NYSE:CAT) Strong Buy recommendation is based on reasoning that considers a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter. Being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness, CAT's Strong Buy recommendation is all the more notable. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a $97.4 billion in market value member of the Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CAT puts it 4 among the 36 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position. CAT is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 10 among the 279 companies in the sector of its Producer Manufacturing sector and 172 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 6 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 10 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CAT has attained well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CAT's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CAT's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Caterpillar's fundamental scores give CAT a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CAT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of CAT's shares based on the recent $163.69 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.