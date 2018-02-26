Strong Buy for Micron Technology (MU) This Week

Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy at $46.53 based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Strong Buy recommendation for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is a component of an industry group and sector that are rated above average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, and analytical scoring that is above average. MU has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

MU ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $53.8 billion.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Micron Technology has attained above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Micron Technology places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MU's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MU's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of MU's shares based on the recent $46.53 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.