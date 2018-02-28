Strong Buy for Salesforce.com (CRM) This Week

At $116.41, Salesforce.com (CRM) a Strong Buy based on the most current market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. Salesforce.com Inc's (NYSE:CRM) Strong Buy recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: analytical scores that are near average. CRM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

CRM is one of the 322 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector and is a member of the 83 company Packaged Software GICS industry group within this sector. CRM's market value is $84.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CRM puts it 11 among the 83 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Salesforce.com has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

CRM's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CRM's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Salesforce.com a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CRM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of CRM's shares based on the recent $116.41 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.