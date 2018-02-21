Strong Buy for Square (SQ) This Week

Square (SQ) a Strong Buy this week based on the most current SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Influencing Square Inc's (NYSE:SQ) current Strong Buy recommendation is a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter. As a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness, SQ's Strong Buy recommendation is all the more notable. SQ has maintained this ranking for 8 months.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Information Technology Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Technology Services, with a market value of $17.4 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Square has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. SQ's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Square a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures SQ's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SQ's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of SQ's shares based on the recent $44.94 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.