Strong Earnings Momentum Metrics Drive Upgrade of Kindred Healthcare (KND) to Buy at recent price of $9.05

The Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to for Kindred Healthcare Inc (NYSE:KND) is the result of a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average, and analytical scoring that is near average. Being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to a degree. Portfolio Grader currently ranks KND as a Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

KND is one of 27 companies within the Hospital/Nursing Management GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 78 company GICS Health Services sector. KND's market value is $0.8 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for KND puts it 5 among the 27 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Health Services sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Hospital/Nursing Management industry group is ranked 117 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Kindred Healthcare has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

KND's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. KND's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Kindred Healthcare's fundamental scores give KND a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges KND's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at KND's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $9.05 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, KND currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.