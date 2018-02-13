Strong Quant Score Analytics Drive Ranking of Nokia (NOK) to Buy at recent price of $5.51

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. NOK has been upgraded from a Sell to a Buy in the last week. Nokia Corp's Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to Buy, is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are below average.

The company is one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector and is a constituent of the 55 company Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. NOK has a market value of $30.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NOK puts it 13 among the 55 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 77 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Nokia has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. NOK's metric for cash flow is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Nokia's fundamental scores give NOK a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NOK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $5.51 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NOK currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.