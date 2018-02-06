Strong Quant Score Make Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) a Buy at recent price of $60.96

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE:BMY) current Buy recommendation is the result of an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive. The Buy recommendation for the company stands out more as a result of being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked above average in attractiveness. The a Buy rating for BMY is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. BMY has maintained this ranking for the last month.

BMY is one of the 661 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector and is a constituent of the 39 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. BMY has a market value of $103.9 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 6 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

BMY has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BMY's grades for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Bristol-Myers Squibb Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BMY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of BMY's shares based on the recent $60.96 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.