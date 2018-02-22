Strong Sell for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) This Week

This week, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) stays a Strong Sell based on the most recent analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. Advance Auto Parts's (NYSE:AAP) Strong Sell recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

The company is a $8.4 billion in market value constituent of the Specialty Stores GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for AAP puts it 44 among the 48 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. AAP is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 135 among the 149 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector and 4,343 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Stores industry group is ranked 99 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Advance Auto Parts has earned below-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. AAP's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Advance Auto Parts places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AAP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of AAP's shares based on the recent $113.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.