Strong Sell for General Electric (GE) This Week

General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell at $14.65 based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. General Electric Co's (NYSE:GE) Strong Sell recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is well below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

GE is one of the 279 companies in the GICS Producer Manufacturing sector and is a constituent of the 14 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. GE's market value is $127.0 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group GE's current Portfolio Grader score places it 14 within the 14 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 71 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

General Electric has received below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give General Electric a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $14.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.