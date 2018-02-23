Subway MyWay: 9 Things to Know About Subway’s New Rewards Program

Subway MyWay is a new rewards program that is hitting most of the U.S. next month.
Here are nine things you should know about it:
- On Thursday, the company said in a news release that it was launching a nationwide loyalty program in the U.S. and Canada at 28,500 Subway locations this March, possibly mid-March.
- The program will help you earn discounts, which you can access by downloading the Subway smartphone app of by getting a rewards card with the sandwich chain.
- Members of MyWay will earn four tokens for every $1 spent. Getting 200 tokens will earn you a $2 discount on any menu item.
- “It’ll be the largest loyalty program in the world,” said Subway Chief Digital Officer Carissa Ganelli. “The program really is about flexibility and choice to the consumer.”
- You can also choose to save up your Subway rewards for a future purchase as well.
- These can be used for anything from a new sandwich to catering platters if you really rack up your points.
- Another great thing about MyWay is that you will be eligible to earn bonuses and surprise rewards if you use it consistently.
- The chain is also offering a birthday freebie if you include your date of birth to your profile.
- On the restaurants that don’t offer Subway MyWay, you can still be part of the program by filling out a “missing token request form,” or by contacting customer care, Ganelli added.