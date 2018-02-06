Superior Earnings Visibility Metrics Drive Ranking of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) to Buy at recent price of $108.8

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this to a degree. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive, an analytical score that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third. Portfolio Grader currently ranks JPM as a Buy. This analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 30 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is part of the 988 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of JPM is $391.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for JPM by Portfolio Grader places it 9 among the 30 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 36 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JPM has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JPM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. JPM's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, JPMorgan Chase & Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge JPM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of JPM's shares based on the recent $108.8 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.