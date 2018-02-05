Terrible Earnings Momentum Downgrade Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Strong Sell at recent price of $3.33

The Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell, for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive, and analytical scores that are below average. As a part of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well below average in attractiveness makes the company's recommendation stand out even more. Portfolio Grader currently ranks CHK as a Strong Sell. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. CHK has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

CHK is a $3.0 billion in market value component of the Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 126 among the 133 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. CHK is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 178 among the 187 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector and 4,434 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Chesapeake Energy has realized below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. CHK's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Chesapeake Energy places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CHK's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CHK's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.33 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CHK currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.