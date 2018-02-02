Tesla Solar Products Coming to Home Depot

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) has announced that it is going to start carrying solar products from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

Home Depot notes that it is going to start carrying Tesla Residential Rooftop Solar and the Powerwall rechargeable battery. It will start offering these products on Wednesday, February 7. The offer will be limited to certain areas and customers can check with their local stores for availability.

According to Home Depot, customers will be able to schedule a free in-home consultation with one of its solar panel specialist. These specialists will evaluate the person’s home to determine its needs. They will also discuss the prices of the products and what options are available to the customers.

Home Depot points out that all of its solar panel specialist will have gone through background checks. They will also be wearing badges identifying them. The home improvement retailers also says that there is no requirement to purchase products after the free in-home consultation.

After the free in-home consultation, customers can decide on how they want to progress forward. This can include purchasing Tesla solar products for their home. If they go down this route, then they can set up an installation date around their schedule. A professional will show up for the installation and will bring the products and equipment needed to handle the job.

You can follow this link to learn more about Home Depot selling Tesla solar products. There’s also a video showing how the products work.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.