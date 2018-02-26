This week, Alphabet (GOOGL) stays a Hold

At $1128.09, Alphabet (GOOGL) a Hold based on the most recent SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and an analytical score that is below average. GOOGL has maintained this ranking for 6 months.

The company is one of 91 companies within the Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 322 company GICS Technology Services sector. GOOGL's market value is $783.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for GOOGL by Portfolio Grader places it 52 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 33 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Alphabet has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOGL's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Alphabet places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GOOGL's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GOOGL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $1128.09 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GOOGL currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.