This week, Alphabet (GOOGL) stays a Hold

Alphabet (GOOGL) a Hold at $1095.5 based on the most current market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hold recommendation is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scoring that is below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

The company is classified as a member of the 91 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 321 company GICS Technology Services sector. GOOGL has a market value of $761.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GOOGL puts it 53 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Alphabet has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GOOGL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOGL's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Alphabet's fundamental scores give GOOGL a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures GOOGL's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GOOGL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of GOOGL's shares based on the recent $1095.5 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

