This week, Amgen (AMGN) a Sell

At $183.57, Amgen (AMGN) a Sell based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, is noteworthy considering it is in a sector and an industry group that are rated near average in attractiveness. Factors in this recommendation include an analytical score that is well below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company is one of 338 companies within the Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 659 company GICS Health Technology sector. The market value of AMGN is $129.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for AMGN by Portfolio Grader places it 244 among the 338 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has earned average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AMGN's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AMGN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Amgen a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views AMGN's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMGN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of AMGN's shares based on the recent $183.57 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

