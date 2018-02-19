This Week Bank of America (BAC) Raised to a Buy

Bank of America (BAC) Raised to Buy this week based on the most current news, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is below average. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

BAC is a $328.9 billion in market value constituent of the Major Banks GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 7 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position. BAC is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 202 among the 991 companies in the sector of its Finance sector and 1,197 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

BAC has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BAC's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bank of America places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BAC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $31.97 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BAC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.