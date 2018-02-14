This Week, Barrick Gold (ABX) drops to a Strong Sell

At $13.22, Barrick Gold (ABX) is a Strong Sell based on the latest stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell to Strong Sell, for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) is also adversely affected by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well below average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive, analytical scoring that is well below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ABX as a Strong Sell. With unique fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. ABX has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

ABX is classified as a constituent of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 151 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. ABX has a market value of $15.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ABX puts it 56 among the 60 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 122 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Barrick Gold has realized below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ABX's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. ABX's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Barrick Gold's fundamental scores give ABX a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

