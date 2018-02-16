This week, Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK.B) stays a Hold

Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK.B) a Hold this week based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co's (NYSE:BRK.B) Hold recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, and analytical scores that are below average. BRK.B has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

BRK.B is classified as a member of the 14 company Multi-Line Insurance GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. BRK.B's market value is $483.6 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group BRK.B is currently ranked number 10 among the 14 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

The Finance sector is ranked number 12 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Line Insurance industry group is ranked 31 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BRK.B's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's fundamental scores give BRK.B a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure BRK.B's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $203.9 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BRK.B currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.