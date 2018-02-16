This week, Caterpillar (CAT) stays a Strong Buy based on the latest SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. Caterpillar Inc's (NYSE:CAT) Strong Buy recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive and analytical scores that are near average. CAT has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company is one of the 279 companies in the GICS Producer Manufacturing sector and is a constituent of the 36 company Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group within this sector. CAT has a market value of $95.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 36 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 13 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CAT has earned well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CAT's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CAT's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Caterpillar's fundamental scores give CAT a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CAT's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CAT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of CAT's shares based on the recent $159.98 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.