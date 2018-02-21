This Week, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) drops to a Strong Sell

At $317.53, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) a Strong Sell based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's (NYSE:CMG) Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell to Strong Sell, is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The shares have been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

CMG is a component of the 56 company Restaurants GICS industry group, which is part of the 256 company GICS Consumer Services sector. CMG's market value is $9.0 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 52 among the 56 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Restaurants industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has received below-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CMG's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Chipotle Mexican Grill a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CMG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $317.53 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CMG currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.