This week, Comcast (CMCSA) stays a Hold

Comcast (CMCSA) remains a Hold this week based on the most current market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hold recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average. CMCSA has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 256 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector the company is a component of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CMCSA is $170.3 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, CMCSA is ranked 6 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 104 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Comcast has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CMCSA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CMCSA's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. Comcast's fundamental scores give CMCSA a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CMCSA's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CMCSA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $36.66 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CMCSA currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.