This week, Electronic Arts (EA) stays a Strong Buy

Electronic Arts (EA) a Strong Buy at $124.61 based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. The Strong Buy recommendation for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) is grounded on a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, and analytical scores that are below average. The Strong Buy recommendation for EA is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. EA has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The company is a $38.4 billion in market value constituent of the Recreational Products GICS industry group where the ranking for EA by Portfolio Grader places it 7 among the 25 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile. EA is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 19 among the 117 companies in the sector of its Consumer Durables sector and 382 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Consumer Durables sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Recreational Products industry group is ranked 6 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EA has attained well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

EA's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EA's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Electronic Arts' fundamental scores give EA a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of EA's shares based on the recent $124.61 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.