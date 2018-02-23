This Week, FirstEnergy (FE) drops to a Hold

FirstEnergy (FE) a Hold this week based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. FirstEnergy Corp's (NYSE:FE) Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is below average. FE has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

FE is classified as a constituent of the 69 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is part of the 116 company GICS Utilities sector. FE's market value is $14.6 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FE puts it 30 among the 69 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 75 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

FE has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

FE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. FE's grades for cash flow and return on equity are strikingly worse than its industry group average. FirstEnergy's fundamental scores give FE a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $32.92 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, FE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.