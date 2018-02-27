This week, General Mills (GIS) stays a Sell

The Sell for General Mills (GIS) this week is based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The calculus for General Mills Inc's (NYSE:GIS) Sell recommendation is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive, and analytical scores that are below average. The company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this in whole or in part. GIS has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell.

With a $29.3 billion market value, GIS ranks in the top half of its industry group, Food: Major Diversified, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Consumer Non-Durables, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, GIS is currently ranked number 7 among the 9 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 131 among the 154 companies in the sector of its Consumer Non-Durables sector, and number 3,901 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Food: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 126 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores GIS has received are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GIS's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. General Mills' fundamental scores give GIS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GIS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $51.43 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GIS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.