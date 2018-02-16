This Week, Home Depot (HD) drops to a Buy

At $185.18, Home Depot (HD) is a Buy based on the most current analysis, and comparative pricing of its shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this in whole or in part. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

HD is a member of the 4 company Home Improvement Chains GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 148 company GICS Retail Trade sector. HD's market value is $216.3 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group HD's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 within the 4 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Home Improvement Chains industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Home Depot has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HD's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Home Depot places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of HD's shares based on the recent $185.18 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.