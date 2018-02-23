This Week, Time Warner (TWX) drops to a Hold

Time Warner (TWX) a Hold at $94.37 based on the latest news, and relative pricing of its shares. Time Warner Inc's (NYSE:TWX) Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is above average; and produced below average results in 4 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company is a member of the 46 company Movies/Entertainment GICS industry group, which is part of the 256 company GICS Consumer Services sector. TWX has a market value of $73.6 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TWX puts it 27 among the 46 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Movies/Entertainment industry group is ranked 84 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Time Warner has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. TWX's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Time Warner's fundamental scores give TWX a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure TWX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of TWX's shares based on the recent $94.37 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.