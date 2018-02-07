Top-End Sales Growth Keeps PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) a Strong Buy at recent price of $75.68

PayPal Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ:PYPL) current Strong Buy recommendation is grounded on an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive. The company's Strong Buy recommendation is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is in an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks PYPL as a Strong Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

The company is a $91.9 billion in market value member of the Data Processing Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 5 among the 37 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. PYPL is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 19 among the 324 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 121 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Data Processing Services industry group is ranked 30 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system PayPal Holdings Inc has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PYPL's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. PayPal Holdings Inc's fundamental scores give PYPL a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge PYPL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of PYPL's shares based on the recent $75.68 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.