Top-End Sales Growth Makes Match Group (MTCH) a Strong Buy at recent price of $41.94

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Match Group Inc (NULL:MTCH) is computed using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months. Match Group Inc's Strong Buy recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average results in 1 area: analytical scores that are near average.

The company is a $11.4 billion in market value member of the Internet Software/Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 11 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. MTCH is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 45 among the 322 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 281 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MTCH has attained well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MTCH's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. MTCH's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Match Group a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MTCH's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $41.94 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MTCH currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.