Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research, Zacks Investment Research

http://bit.ly/2FmgHQx

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO): This laser-based microfabrication solutions supplier, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

Electro Scientific Industries has a PEG ratio 0.58, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)


Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: YY Inc (YY)

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY): This live streaming platform operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

YY Inc. Price and Consensus

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: YY Inc (YY)

YY has a PEG ratio 0.81, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

YY Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: YY Inc (YY)


Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC): This designer of capital equipment and expendable tools, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a PEG ratio 0.85, compared with 5.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don’t buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/02/top-ranked-growth-stocks-buy-february-22nd-ggsyn/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC