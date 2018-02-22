Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO): This laser-based microfabrication solutions supplier, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: YY Inc (YY)
YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY): This live streaming platform operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC): This designer of capital equipment and expendable tools, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.
