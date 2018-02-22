Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO ): This laser-based microfabrication solutions supplier, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus Electro Scientific Industries has a PEG ratio 0.58, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: YY Inc (YY)

YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY ): This live streaming platform operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

YY Inc. Price and Consensus YY has a PEG ratio 0.81, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

YY Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC ): This designer of capital equipment and expendable tools, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a PEG ratio 0.85, compared with 5.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM) More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don’t buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>