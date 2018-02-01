Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR ): This investment management services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.35%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.57%.

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO ): This seller of dental and animal health products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.96%.

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st: Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC ): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, compared with the industry average of 1.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.80%.

