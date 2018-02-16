Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 16th

By Zacks Equity Research, Zacks Investment Research

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL): This air transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.7% over the last 60 days.

United Continental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.92 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Specialty retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) offering on-trend clothing has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.54, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chemical company Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Huntsman has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.24, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

