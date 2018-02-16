Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ): This air transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.7% over the last 60 days.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Continental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.92 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 16th: American Eagle Outfitters ( AEO )

Specialty retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ) offering on-trend clothing has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.54, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 16th: Huntsman Corporation ( HUN )

Chemical company Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN ) has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Huntsman Corporation Price and Consensus

Huntsman has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.24, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Huntsman Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wall Street’s Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>