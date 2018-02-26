Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ): This air transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.8% over the last 60 days.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Continental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.10 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)



Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ): This specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.01, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)



Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th: Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN ): This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Huntsman Corporation Price and Consensus

Huntsman has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.54, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Huntsman Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)



Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th: MSG Networks Inc ( MSGN )

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN ): This sports media company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.3% over the last 60 days.

MSG Networks Inc. Price and Consensus

MSG Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 37.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MSG Networks Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

