Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL): This air transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.8% over the last 60 days.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO): This specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.
MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN): This sports media company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.3% over the last 60 days.
