Trade of the Day: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (ETF) (EEM)

The stocks in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: EEM ) have a P/E ratio of about 16:1 while the stocks in the U.S. market are much higher. So, basically, the EEM stocks are a better bargain, which leads me to consider EEM as a possible alternative to American stocks.

And in a situation like that, I like to look for contrarian plays that allow us to bring in put-option income upfront. That’s just what I’m recommending today with this EEM naked put write:

Sell to open the EEM Mar. 29th $46 put at about $0.30.

Note: There are several March expirations available for EEM options. Be sure you are opening the weekly options that expire on Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018.

EEM shares are currently trading at $48.75. If you do not want to be “put” the shares, watch for a drop below $45.50 prior to expiration on Mar. 29. If you are holding the option at expiration and the stock is trading below the $46 strike price, you will be put the shares. If you do not want to take possession of shares, exit the trade if EEM shares drop below $45.50.

Otherwise, as long as EEM remains above $46 through expiration, we’ll walk away with full profits on our bullish position.

Ken Trester is editor of the popular Maximum Options program. Trester has been trading options since the first exchanges opened in 1973 with a winning streak that goes back to 1984 with money-doubling average annual profits since 1990.