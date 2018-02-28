Trade of the Day: United Continental Holdings Inc Is a Laggard

Shares of transportation stocks as represented by the iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (ETF) (BATS: IYT ) underperformed the broader stock market on Tuesday, closing lower by 2.25%. Furthermore, transportation stocks as a group, and especially airline stocks, have lagged the broader market’s rebound over the past couple of weeks. To wit, shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) over the past couple of days bumped into technical resistance where active investors and traders could try a trade to the short side.

Before looking at the charts of UAL stock, allow me to say a word on the broader stock market environment. Ever since the January highs, the market for many participants has become decisively more difficult to operate.

Yes we did have a sharp reflex rally off the February lows over the past couple of weeks, but aside from some mega-cap technology stocks, the rally wasn’t all that “easy” or straight up. The rally has been choppy. From where I sit, we will likely endure more volatility in coming weeks/months for now, which is why I am looking for opportunities with well-defined reward to risk on both the long as well as on the short side.

UAL Stock Charts



This recent lagging of transportation stocks and UAL stock in particular caught my attention. To be clear, on the longer-term up-trend, United stock remains bullish and holding its trends, although the stock did mark its chart with a lower high in January compared to the highs in May and July 2017.

Nevertheless, from a big-picture trend-following perspective UAL does not offer any major warning signs just yet as the broader up-trends remain in place.



Moving over to the daily chart, we see that United stock bounced nicely over the past couple of weeks, but in relative terms to, say, the S&P 500 or large-cap technology stocks, the bounce remained feeble in the sense that it has so far not gotten anywhere near to its January highs.

Looking at this a little closer, we see that by this past Monday, UAL stock had retraced exactly 50% of the entire late-January/early February rally. Yesterday the stock reversed lower along with the broader market, thus far rejecting the 50% retracement line.

Active traders and investors looking to play the market from both the long and short side in this choppier environment now have a well-defined line in the sand around the $70 area to lean against United stock for a short-side trade back down into the mid to low $60s. Any push higher and back above $70 would offer a clear stop loss signal.

