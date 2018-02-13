Twilio Inc (TWLO) Beats Q4 Earnings Expectations, CFO Announces Exit

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) stock was moving higher late Tuesday as the company unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results after the market closed.

The cloud communications platform posted a net loss of $19 million, or 20 cents per share for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. The figure was wider than the year-ago net loss of $12.6 million, or 15 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Twilio posted earnings at a loss of three cents per share, which was better than the Wall Street consensus estimate of an adjusted loss of six cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Revenue came in at $115.2 million, rising 41% compared to the year-ago sales of $82 million. The figure was also better than the $103.7 million that analysts polled by FactSet were calling for.

Twilio also shared news on its impending management change as CFO Lee Kirkpatrick will leave his post with the company after six years with it. The company will find his replacement before the end of the year.

For its first quarter, the company said it expects an adjusted loss in the range of six cents to seven cents per share, which is wider than the adjusted loss of five cents per share that analysts are calling for.

Twilio sees its revenue as being in the range of $115 million and $117 million, ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $108.2 million.

TWLO shares popped nearly 5% after the bell Tuesday.