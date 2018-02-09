Valentine’s Day 2018: 12 Love Poems for Your Sweetheart

What are your favorite Valentine’s Day love poems?

Some of the greatest minds in literature and poetry created these poems, which came from an era where writing poetry was a more feasible way to express your love for others as finding a box of chocolates was a tougher task back then.

“Life has taught us that love does not consist in gazing at each other but in looking outward in the same direction.” -Antoine de Saint-Exupery

“I love you with all my heart

Right from the very start Our love grows stronger everyday

With everything you do and say Happy Valentines Day

Our love is here to stay.” -Amy E. Nelson

“Your love is a gift that I treasure more with every passing day,

As time goes by I find myself discovering more and more reasons to love you.

This Valentine’s Day,

I’m thinking about how wonderful it is to have your love in my life.Happy Valentine’s Day!” -Tiara Q. Neal

my heart) i am never without it(anywhere

i go you go, my dear; and whatever is done

by only me is your doing, my darling)” -E.E. Cummings

“Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,

And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

While the sands o’ life shall run.” -Robert Burns

I would be your tears;

Conceived in your heart,

Born in your eyes,

Live on your cheek,

And die on your lips.” -Julie Cognato

“As a shipwrecked sailor hates the sea,

Or a juggler hates a shove,

As a hostess detests unexpected guests,

That’s how much you I love.” -Ogden Nash

“My sweetheart from now until forever

Even when death separates us,

You will always be my only true love.

I will never leave you nor hurt you

You’re my one and only SWEETHEART.” -Brandi Gate

