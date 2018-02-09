7 Valentine’s Day Quotes to Post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

What are some of your favorite Valentine’s Day quotes?

We are less than a week away from the big romance holiday, which you can spend with a loved one or a prospective partner doing everything from going out to a fancy dinner, watching a romantic movie or even being lazy and Netflix and chilling.

Valentine’s Day is a day of love for others, self-love and the sacrifices we make in order to make our relationships work. The holiday doesn’t get us off work, but it hits us in all our feels, giving us the opportunity to act relentlessly foolish and in love.

We have compiled a number of quotes to celebrate Valentine’s Day in picture mode that you can share via social media to your friends on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or other social media outlets.

Browse through the next few slides to check them out and share them.

V-Day Quotes

V-Day Quotes

V-Day Quotes

V-Day Quotes

V-Day Quotes

V-Day Quotes

V-Day Quotes