Vapid Sales Growth Hurt EBay (EBAY) Rating

The Hold recommendation for EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is grounded on a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average, and an analytical score that is near average. The recommendation for EBAY have been impacted adversely by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness. EBAY is rated as a Hold by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 5 months.

EBAY is one of the 258 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector and is a constituent of the 57 company Other Consumer Services GICS industry group within this sector. EBAY's market value is $42.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for EBAY by Portfolio Grader places it 22 among the 57 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EBAY has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EBAY's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give EBay a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures EBAY's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EBAY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $40.58 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, EBAY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.