Vernal Equinox: When Is the First Day of Spring 2018?

When is the vernal equinox in 2018?

The astronomical event marks the first day of spring, which helps bring in an end to the winter months until the following winter. Also known as the March equinox, the event is the time is the equinox on the Earth when the subsolar point leaves the southern hemisphere and crosses the celestial equator, moving northward.

In the Northern Hemisphere, it is known as the vernal equinox, while the Southern Hemisphere sees it as the autumnal equinox as it marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. The event can take place as early as March 19 and as late as March 21 on the Gregorian calendar, but it is taking place on March 20 this year.

Usually, the vernal equinox is about 5 hours and 49 minutes later than the previous year, but this differs on leap years when it takes place about 18 hours and 11 minutes before the previous year. Due to the fact that we have a leap year every four years, the equinox never happens after March 21 and never before March 19.

In astronomical terms, the vernal equinox is considered the zero point of sidereal time, while it is also right ascension. For centuries, the vernal equinox has been used in human calendars as a reference points for celebrations in a number of cultures and religions that have celebrations during the day.