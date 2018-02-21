Wendys Co (WEN) Posts In-Line Q4 Earnings, Revenue Miss

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results Wednesday, missing revenue expectations.

The burger chain reported revenue of $309.2 million during its fourth quarter, below its year-ago sales of $309.9 million. The figure was also below the Wall Street consensus estimate of $313 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Wendy’s net income tallied up to $159.3 million during the quarter, or 64 cents per share, topping the $28.9 million it earned during the year-ago quarter. This amounted to a year-over-year rise of 451.3% due in part to a decrease in the effective tax rate to revaluing deferred tax assets and liabilities in connection with the U.S. tax reform.

On an adjusted basis, the restaurant operator earned $104 million, ahead of the year-ago adjusted income of $91.1 million, rising 14.2% year-over-year. On a per-share basis, Wendy”s earned 11 cents per share, ahead of the 8 cents per share from a year ago, but in line with the 11 cents per share analysts polled by FactSet projected.

The company’s North American same-restaurant sales increased 1.3% during the quarter, and 2% during the fiscal year 2017, marking its 20th consecutive quarter of positive same-restaurant sales. The chain’s global net new restaurant growth was 1.5% for the full year, its highest net new restaurant growth since 2004.

“Our strong 2017 results demonstrate the strength of the Wendy’s® brand and are a testament to our successful transition to a predominantly franchised business model,” President and CEO Todd Penegor said.

WEN stock declined about 1.4% after the bell Wednesday.