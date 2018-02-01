The New Starbucks Visa Card: 10 Things to Know

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has announced that it is launching a new Starbucks Visa Card.

Here are a few things to know about the new Starbucks Visa Card.

Those that sign up for the new card will instantly get Gold status for Starbucks Rewards.

Customers will earn one star for every $4 that they spend outside of SBUX locations.

They will also get two stars for every $1 spent at a Starbucks location.

In addition to this, customers can get another one star for every $1 they digitally load to their registered Starbucks Card in the mobile app when using the Starbucks Visa Card.

Cardholders will also get a bonus 250 stars the first time they use the Visa card to load their Starbucks Card through the mobile app.

Another one-time benefit available for cardholders is 2,500 Stars if they spend $500 with the card within the first three months, which is the equivalent of 20 food or beverage items.

Card members will also see curated food or beverage rewards chosen by baristas that will be loaded to their Starbucks Rewards accounts.

Cardholders will also be required to pay a annual fee of $49 for the card.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Starbucks Visa Card.

