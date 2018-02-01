Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

The New Starbucks Visa Card: 10 Things to Know

The new card is tied to the Starbucks Rewards program

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has announced that it is launching a new Starbucks Visa Card.

Here are a few things to know about the new Starbucks Visa Card.

  • Those that sign up for the new card will instantly get Gold status for Starbucks Rewards.
  • Customers will earn one star for every $4 that they spend outside of SBUX locations.
  • They will also get two stars for every $1 spent at a Starbucks location.
  • In addition to this, customers can get another one star for every $1 they digitally load to their registered Starbucks Card in the mobile app when using the Starbucks Visa Card.
  • Cardholders will also get a bonus 250 stars the first time they use the Visa card to load their Starbucks Card through the mobile app.
  • Another one-time benefit available for cardholders is 2,500 Stars if they spend $500 with the card within the first three months, which is the equivalent of 20 food or beverage items.
  • Card members will also see curated food or beverage rewards chosen by baristas that will be loaded to their Starbucks Rewards accounts.
  • Starbucks is teaming up with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for the new co-branded Visa Inc (NYSE:V) card.
  • Those that sign up for the new Starbucks Visa Card will get a digital one instantly and a physical one within seven to 10 days.
  • Cardholders will also be required to pay a annual fee of $49 for the card.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Starbucks Visa Card.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

