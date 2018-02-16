Friday Apple Rumors: When is WWDC 2018?

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of possible dates for WWDC 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

WWDC 2018: A new rumor claims to know when Apple will hold WWDC 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to hold WWDC 2018 during the week of June 4. This would have the event lasting from Monday, June 4, 2018 to Friday, June 8, 2018. The rumor also claims that AAPL will hold the event at the McEnery Convention Center. This is where WWDC 2017 took place.

2018 iPhone Design: A new change from AAPL may reveal some details about its 2018 iPhone design plans, BGR notes. The tech company says that it is going to start requiring new apps to support the iPhone X screen format in April. This may suggest that it is switching to display notches for all of its 2018 smartphones.

Carpool Karaoke: Apple is renewing Carpool Karaoke for a second season, reports 9to5Mac. The news that there will be a second season of Carpool Karaoke was revealed by CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS ) during its most recent earnings report. Carpool Karaoke got its start as a segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden and was spun off into its own series after gaining popularity. The first season didn’t seem to do well at first, but it was evidently enough to get another season.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.