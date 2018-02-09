When Is President’s Day 2018? Is It a Bank Holiday?

When is President’s Day 2018?

The holiday is also known as George Washington’s birthday and it takes place on the third Monday of February every year, which means it will take place on February 19 this year. It celebrates the past U.S. presidents and the contributions they’ve made, which began with George Washington’s birthday of February 22, 1732, honoring his work, life and time in office.

In some states, President’s Day 2018 will also honor the life and work of Abraham Lincoln as his birthday also took place in February. The day is also a bank holiday, meaning that all banks will be closed on the day.

It also marks the beginning of sales and specials for many retailers, while schools often use the day to organize geared at teaching students about the past presidents on this country.

In Alabama, President’s Day is known as George Washington’s or Thomas Jefferson’s birthday, while Arkansas celebrates it as Daisy Gatson Bates Day, an American civil rights activist. Georgia celebrates the day as Daisy Gatson Bates Day, in honor of the American civil rights activist.

Georgia also celebrates President’s Day on Christmas Eve, while Indiana does so on December 24, December 26 or the day after Thanksgiving, while New Mexico celebrates it the day after Thanksgiving.

Several states do not observe the holiday, including Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.