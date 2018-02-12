Monday Apple Rumors: Why iBoot Code Was Recently Leaked

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is why iBoot code leaked last week. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iBoot Code: We now know why and how the recent iBoot code from Apple leaked, reports BGR. The leak of the iBoot code for iOS 9 was leaked onto Github after being stolen by a low-level employee at the company. The employee initially only leaked it to a small group of friends. However, one of those friends later shared it to another person. Eventually, it made its way onto Github. This resulted in the code being taken down at the request of AAPL.

Verizon iPhone: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) is going to stop selling unlocked iPhone devices, reports MacRumors. The company says that it is making this change to cut down on theft of the smartphones in its stores. This change means that customers will only be able to buy locked devices from the company. However, once they sign up for VZ’s service, the device will become unlocked.

iPhone X Design: A recent rumor says that Google is planning to steal a design from the iPhone X, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google will be making an Android smartphone with a notch in the display. The rumor also says that Google will redesign Android software in an effort to draw in Apple fans.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.